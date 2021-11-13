APERC allows discoms to purchase solar power from SECI

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) accorded permission to the discoms for the purchase of solar power. On the request of the discoms to purchase solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the APERC allowed them to purchase 10,000 mega watts of solar power by September 2026.

It also approved the request of discoms to set up a three-member committee on the purchase of solar power. The APERC further recommended to get wheeling and network charges from the government.

With APERC according green signal to discoms, 3,000 mega watts of solar can be purchased by end of 2024, another 3000 mega watts by 2025 and 1000 mega watts by 2026.