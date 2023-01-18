APERC Chairman takes stock of arrangements of public hearing

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) is making arrangements for public hearing to be conducted in a virtual mode from January 19 on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposals, said APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy.

Organising a mock drill programme under the auspices of APERC Chairman here on Tuesday, Nagarjuna Reddy said officials of three power distribution companies APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL would participate from Visakhapatnam.

CMDs of DISCOMs were advised to take precautions to avoid any technical problems during the public hearing which will be held for three days from 19. Publicity should be done with department personnel so that more consumers can participate in the hearing, the APERC Chairman added.

Further, Nagarjuna Reddy said appropriate arrangements should be made to enable users/complainers to express their suggestions and objections from the circle and division offices.

They can express their views through video conference from the nearest electricity operation circle office or division offices in the respective district across the state, he mentioned.

The APERC Chairman stated that the public hearing programme will be live streamed through the web link https://ncubestreamings.com/apercpublichearing.

APERC member Thakur Ram Singh, secretary K Raja Bapaiah, APCPDCL CMD J Padma Janardhan Reddy, APEPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao, directors from three electricity distribution companies, superintending engineers and executive engineers participated in the conference.