APERC constitutes state advisory committee

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has constituted the State Advisory Committee (SAC) with 18 members from various fields.

The official gazette was published on Saturday regarding the constitution of the SAC. The tenure of the SAC will be for three years from the date of publication of the gazette. The objectives of the SAC will be to advise APERC on matters of policy, quality, continuity, and extent of services provided by the licen-sees, compliance by licensees with conditions required for the licence, protection of consumer interests, electricity supply, and overall standards of performance of the utilities.

While Thakur Rama Singh, in-charge chairman of APERC, will act as ex-officio chairman, P V R Reddy will act as an ex-officio member of the SAC. The secretary for consumer affairs will also be an ex-officio member of the SAC.

Apart from the ex-officio members, 18 others were nominated to be members of the SAC.

The members nominated from the industry include R Siva Kumar, Injeti Gopinath, Surapaneni Sri Murali, Tipirneni Pardha Sarathi, Burra Phani Chandra and Bandi Ramesh Kumar and they hold top executive positions.

AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has nominated Tipirneni Pardha Sarathi and Burra Phani Chandra.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskar Rao and secretary Bahudodda Rajasekhar congratulated the members. They emphasised that this collaboration plays a pivotal role in addressing various issues and challenges faced by industries, associations, organisations, and communities, further strengthening the state’s economic and industrial ecosystem.