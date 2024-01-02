APGB secures second place among RRBs

Kadapa: Among the 46 regional rural banks (RRBs) in India, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB), Kadapa, occupied second place in respect of service and development. Addressing a press meet at its head office here on Monday, bank chairman Rakesh Kashyap enlisted the achievements of the bank.

He said the bank has achieved Rs 44,500 crore business so far through its 551 branches. The bank offers highest rate of interest to a tune of 7.5 per cent to customers for depositing their investments for a term of 444 days.

Outstanding performance has been made by the bank in respect of agriculture and MSMEs sectors. The bank is committed for the development of rural sector, ensuring credit facilities at par with nationalised banks, the chairman informed. General Managers Rajendran, M Jagadeswara Rao, PR Padgetwar, S Giri and Sanjeevappa were present.