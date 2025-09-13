Live
APHDC honours craftsmen with awards
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC) honoured the State’s finest craftsmen at Lepakshi Handicraft Design Competition 2025 award ceremony held on Friday evening at Amma Kalyana Mandapam here. The ceremony was graced by APHDC Chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hari Prasad as the chief guest, and presided over by RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary (Handlooms & Textiles), Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with Vishwa Manoharan, Managing Director, APHDC, and other dignitaries. The competition showcased creativity across five traditional categories—Kondapalli, Etikoppaka, Wood Carving, Leather Puppetry, and Kalamkari Block Printing. Entries were evaluated by an expert panel from the National Institute of Design (NID), Craft Council, DC Handicrafts, and a PhD scholar in traditional arts.
In total, 15 awards were presented, including gold, silver, and bronze medals, with a prize pool of Rs 3 lakh. Gold winners received Rs 25,000, silver Rs 15,000, and bronze Rs 10,000.