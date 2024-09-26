APICD to notify three industrial corridors in state

Vijayawada : The first board meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Corridor Development (APICD) on Wednesday took some important decisions for the development of industrial corridors to give a big boost to industrial development in the state.

Th meeting was chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. AP Industrial Corridor Development (APICD) Act was promulgated in 2017 after bifurcation of the state for establishment, planning, development, operation, maintenance, management and regulation of industrial corridors in the state.

The state government constituted the APICD Authority, which consists of a board and an executive committee. The board is headed by CM and comprises 12 members, including industries and commerce minister, finance minister and about six secretaries of major infrastructure and revenue departments.

The first board meeting agreed to notify three industrial corridors viz, Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (HBIC) and Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the nodes thereon , namely Krishnapatnam Node (10,834.50 acres) under CBIC, Orvakal Node (9,718.84 acres) under HBIC and Kopparthy Node (6,740.44 acres) under VCIC.

Further, the APICDA board approved the final master plans of Krishnapatnam Node under CBIC and Orvakal Node under HBIC.

Also, the board approved the publication of the draft master plan of Kopparthy Node being developed over an extent of 6,740.44 acre, under VCIC.

In a progressive step, the APICDA approved the proposal of the department, to accord approval of industrial, residential and commercial layouts within these industrial master plans of three Nodes, by the Authority under relevant provisions of the ACT. The chairman ordered the APICDA and municipal administration and urban development / DTCP to work together to bring the SOPs in this regard.

