APMC to restart dist-level renewal registration camps: Chairman

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) Chairman Dr Daggumati Sreehari Rao said that district-level doctors renewal registration programme and other services initiated for the first time in the country have benefited more than 7,000 doctors so far. The council will soon restart district-level renewal registration camps and form anti-quackery committees to take strict action against fake doctors practicing allopathy without proper qualifications.

Speaking in Tirupati on Sunday, he announced that APMC has launched WhatsApp Governance, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. Through WhatsApp chat and AI-powered video guidelines, doctors can clear their doubts, receive information, upload certificates, and apply for services such as renewal registration, new registration, additional qualification registration, NOC, and other services. Doctors can access these services by contacting 9030999616.

After becoming Chairman Dr Sreehari Rao, along with committee members, decided to award gold medals to MBBS final-year students who secure the highest marks, whether from government or private medical colleges, purely on merit. Training is being provided to office staff to improve services. In the coming days, with support from NIC, the APMC website will be modernised and relaunched.

Dr Sreehari Rao said a Doctors’ Protection Fund will be introduced, similar to advocates’ welfare funds. In case of a doctor’s death, financial support will be provided to the family after due certification.

The Chairman further said that APMC will organise a National Doctors’ Conference in Vijayawada and an International Doctors’ Conference in Visakhapatnam. With the Health Minister’s approval, the council also plans to construct its own APMC building using its own funds.

In the future, doctors will be able to access all services fully online using digital signatures, thumb impressions, and iris identification, without visiting the medical council office, he added.