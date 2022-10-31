APMDC takes part in Abu Dhabi expo

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation is participating in the ADIPEC exhibition being held in Abu Dhabi from October 31 to November 3.

The four-day event is the largest energy, oil and gas exhibition and sees participation from over 2,200 exhibiting companies across 28 international exhibiting country pavilions.

APMDC is the leading supplier of barytes and accounts to nearly 80 per cent of the barytes imported into the Middle East. APMDC is participating in ADIPEC to establish business relations with barytes end consumers and also explore industry leading technologies in its coal, granite, HMBS, ball clay and calcite projects

Over 1,200 ministers, CEOs, policymakers and influencers across the globe provide strategic insights across six conferences and 133 technical sessions on the latest and most exciting forms of energy technology. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural Gas, inaugurated the India Pavilion at ADIPEC 2022 and opened the APMDC stall.