APNGOs unhappy over delay in salary payments

Vijayawada (NTR District): "We are not submissive to the State government but working amicably with it. If anyone feels that it's surrendering, then we can't do help it. The APNGO association will respond at the appropriate time to resolve the employees' problems. An action plan will be chalked out over the future course of agitations after consultation with the Joint Action Committee (JAC)," stated Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers' (APNGO) Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao.

He addressed the media at NGO Home here on Friday. He alleged that even though the association has been working with the State government in a friendly nature, the government is not resolving the employees' problems. He reminded that the State government gave assurance to sort out DA arrears, GPF, and medical reimbursement after holding discussions with the IAS officers and a group of Ministers. However, even after one year, the government was not fulfilling any of the issues, he lamented.

Bills worth Rs 1,600 crore relating to GPF, APGLI and medical reimbursement are yet to be received. As per the IAS officers' assurance, DA and GPF arrears must be credited into the bank accounts by April. Later, it was postponed to July and now December is almost completed, but none of the problems were resolved, he informed.

The Association president further demanded that the State government should pay salaries on the first date of every month and fulfil all pending assurances and implement retirement benefits. "We are not against implementing welfare schemes in the State. But at the same time, the government should resolve our pending problems and financial issues. Still, five DAs are pending and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) problem is not resolved so far," he added.

Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that the disbursement of the employees' salaries is too delayed and most of the employees are facing severe financial problems. He said the APNGO Association will put a time-bound programme before the government. He said they will take a decision whether to go to an agitation or not after conducting a discussion with the APJAC.

APNGO Association general secretary KV Siva Reddy, leaders Md Iqbal, Vidyasagar and others were present at the press meet.