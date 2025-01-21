Apollo University joins hands with University of Leicester to set up CDHPM

Chittoor: Apollo University and Apollo Hospitals have collaborated with University of Leicester, UK, to establish the Centre for Digital Health and Precision Medicine (CDHPM) at Apollo University campus in Chittoor. This global initiative, with a counterpart at the University of Leicester’s BHF Cardiovascular Research Centre, aims to drive innovation in healthcare through digital and precision medicine.

The Centre was inaugurated by Chancellor of Apollo University and founding Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Dr Prathap C Reddy. He emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, “The CDHPM will enhance disease prediction, prevention and management, benefiting patients worldwide. This marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of data-driven, personalised healthcare.

Co-directed by Prof Sir Nilesh J Samani of University of Leicester and Dr Sujoy Kar of Apollo Hospitals, the Centre will focus on addressing global healthcare challenges, particularly in cardiovascular care, emergency medicine and multi-morbidity. Dr Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of Apollo University, highlighted the Centre’s role in redefining patient care and setting new benchmarks in precision medicine.

Prof Nishan Canagarajah, President of University of Leicester, praised the partnership’s potential to revolutionise healthcare globally. “By combining expertise, we aim to solve pressing healthcare challenges and address workforce shortages through cutting-edge educational programmes”, he said.

Starting September 2025, Apollo University will offer collaborative undergraduate and healthcare-focused Master’s programmes, enabling students to gain transnational education and specialised competencies. These programmes will foster opportunities for students to study in India and the UK, strengthening international academic ties.This partnership, underpinned by a 2023 MoU, underscores a shared vision to advance healthcare through education and research, promising a transformative impact on global health systems.