App developed for registration of Youth Red Cross volunteers

Visakhapatnam: AP Red Cross has developed an app which can be accessed in Google Play Store as a digital platform to register as a volunteer and participate in five core activities and report the achievements and progress made on each activity through the app.

According to the society members, the app is the first-of-its-kind in the country. The AP Red Cross has appealed to the students studying in colleges and universities to enroll themselves as Youth Red Cross (YRC) volunteers using the AP Red Cross app.

SMS and link will be sent to the students through their mobile numbers registered with the education department. In case if any student who does not receive the SMS text and the link, they can register themselves in the general category using the app.

After registering as YRC volunteers, the students and youth will be motivated to participate in the core Red Cross activities such as blood donation, basic first aid training, disaster management, climate action initiative, tree plantation campaign, health camps for the tribals and senior citizens.

Based on the evaluation, three best colleges in the district and three best districts in the State will be presented with Governor’s gold medal on every Republic Day celebrations. About 3,000 factory workers in and around Visakhapatnam will be trained by AP Red Cross in first aid to protect the lives of 5 lakh workers in case of any industrial accidents.

Meanwhile, 1.6 lakh NCC cadets in the State will join as Youth Red Cross volunteers and get trained by AP Red Cross in first aid and disaster management to undertake mitigation activities.

Any person can join as a volunteer by downloading the AP Red Cross app from the Google Play Store and participate in the core activities of Red Cross. AP Red Cross aims to enroll one million YRC volunteers by undertaking registration through the app. Speaking on the occasion, CEO of AP Red Cross AK Parida said AP Red Cross is collecting 1 lakh blood units in 21 blood centres in the State out of 5 lakh total units collected per year and it is proposed to double the voluntary blood collection to cater to the needs of the poor patients and thalassemia patients.