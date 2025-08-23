APPCB aims to turn waste into wealth, says chairman

Vijayawada: DrP Krishnaiah, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), announced that the State aims to transform waste from various sectors into valuable products. He stated that through recycling, reuse, and creative transformation, waste can become a resource that benefits both the environment and the economy.

Speaking at a workshop held at the APPCB headquarters on Friday, Dr Krishnaiah emphasised that waste from industries, agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries should not be seen as useless but as a potential source of income and new industries.

The workshop was organised to explore how to manage waste more effectively. The discussions focused on the amount of waste generated in different sectors, current waste management practices, new methods for recycling and reuse, potential for new industries based on waste, and ways to protect the environment during the process. APPCB Member Secretary Saravanan, Special Chief Secretary for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries, B Rajashekar, and other senior officials and university Vice-Chancellors participated.

Chief Environmental Engineer M Rajashekar presented a detailed overview of waste generation in agriculture, aquaculture, dairy, and poultry. Experts at the workshop pointed out that controlling waste at the village level and establishing recycling units could reduce the waste burden and create jobs. Dr Krishnaiah said that the state’s recently approved Recycling Policy will encourage environmentally friendly industries. “By providing additional incentives for recycling, there will be greater opportunities for setting up ancillary industries in the state,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the environmental impact of plastic waste, specifically mentioning mulching films and plastic pipes used in agriculture, discarded fishing nets, and plastic shade nets in horticulture. He urged Agriculture Department officials to adopt alternative methods to protect soil health.