APPGCET-2025 applications deadline extended

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET-2025) has extended its online application deadline for prospective students wishing to pursue postgraduate courses for the academic year 2025-26. Initially set to close on May 5, the application period will now be open until May 11, following requests from students.

The entrance examination, conducted by Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati, will facilitate admissions to over 150 postgraduate programmes, including MA, MCom, and MSc, across 17 universities and their affiliated PG colleges within the state.

For those who miss the standard deadline, there is still the option to apply until May 15 with a late fee of ₹1,000. Further late application deadlines include May 21 with a fee of ₹2,000, May 24 with a fee of ₹4,000, and May 25 with a fee of ₹10,000.

Hall tickets for the examination will be available for download from May 30, 2025. The PGCET entrance exams are scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 13 at various centres throughout Andhra Pradesh. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their applications online.