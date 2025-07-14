Live
APPJA: Giribabu re-elected as V-P
Tirupati: Senior photo journalist from Tirupati, Kalahasti Giribabu, has been re-elected as the State vice-president of the Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA) for a second consecutive term.
The elections were held during the association’s State general body meeting at the APPJA office in Vijayawada on Sunday.
Along with him, S Siva Kumar from Chittoor district, representing Andhra Jyothi, was elected as the Joint Secretary of the State committee. Tirupati District Photo Journalists Association president K Radhakrishna and secretary R Lavanya Kumar extended their congratulations to the newly-elected office-bearers.
