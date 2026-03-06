Applications invited for agniveer recruitment

Rajamahendravaram: Online applications have been invited from unmarried male candidates for Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for the Recruiting Year 2027 through the Army Recruiting Office, Visakhapatnam, operating under the Indian Army. East Godavari District Collector Kirti Chekuri, in a statement issued on Thursday, said eligible candidates from the district can apply for the recruitment process.

According to the notification, applications are being invited for the following categories: Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer (Technical), Agniveer (Clerk/Store Keeper Technical), Agniveer (Tradesman – 10th pass), and Agniveer (Tradesman – 8th pass). The online registration process commenced on February 13, 2026 and will remain open until April 1, 2026. Candidates must submit their applications only through the official Join Indian Army website. Only those candidates who complete the online application process will be eligible to appear for the Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

As part of the recruitment procedure, Phase I will consist of an online computer-based written examination (CEE), scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 15, 2026, tentatively at various centres across the state. In Phase II, candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted and required to attend the recruitment rally at the designated venue on the specified date and time.