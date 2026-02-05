Applications invited for Ugadi, Kalaratna awards

Vijayawada: The State Creativity and Culture Committee invited applications for the prestigious Ugadi and Kalaratna awards to be presented during the Ugadi celebrations scheduled to be held on March 19 in connection with the Sri ‘Parabhava’ nama Samvatsara.

In a statement on Wednesday, R Mallikarjuna Rao, chief executive officer of the state Creativity and Culture Committee, said the awards would be conferred on eminent personalities who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Applications are invited from experts in 15 categories, including literature, music, dance, painting, sculpture, theatre, folklore, mimicry, avadhanam, medicine, magic and mime, Harikatha and burrakatha, journalism, social service and other service sectors recommended by the committee.

Mallikarjuna Rao clarified that applications from individuals who have already received Central government awards or state-level Ugadi or Kalaratna awards in the past will not be considered.

Eligible and interested candidates are requested to submit their bio-data on or before February 20. Applications can be sent either by post to the Chief Executive Officer, State Creativity and Culture Committee, Second Floor, Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government College of Music and Dance, Durgapuram, Vijayawada, or through email at [email protected]

The CEO urged qualified artistes and professionals to make use of the opportunity and participate in the selection process for the prestigious state awards, which recognise excellence and dedicated service in the fields of art, culture and society.