APPSC Announces Dates for Forest Range Officer Mains Examination

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the schedule for the Forest Range Officer Mains examination, set to take place from June 2 to June 4. Candidates will sit for these offline examinations using OMR sheets, with the assessments divided into various papers.

On June 2, the qualifying tests in General English and General Telugu will be conducted. The following day, June 3, will see candidates tackle General Studies and Mental Ability (Paper 1) alongside Mathematics (Paper 2). Finally, on June 4, participants will complete General Forestry-1 (Paper 3) and General Forestry-2 (Paper 4).

Each examination day will feature two shifts, providing ample opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their knowledge and skills. This recruitment process follows the preliminary examination held on March 16, which saw a total of 15,308 candidates from across the state applying for the 37 available Forest Range Officer positions within the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.