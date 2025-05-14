Live
- Coromandel Chemicals Enters Joint Venture with Sakarni Plaster for Phospho Gypsum-Based Green Building Materials
- KL Deemed to be University Students Lead Asian Powerlifting Championships 2025 with Multiple Gold Medals
- Mementos By Itc Hotels Expands Presence In West Bengal
- Driving in Hyderabad’s Narrow Lanes? Choose a 4W EV That’s Built for It
- Best Mutual Funds For Lumpsum Investors: Sectors, Returns, And Performance Insights
- Alstone’s Alcomb Panel Showcase Draws Experts in Bengaluru
- YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanum resigns and joins BJP
- Aludecor Accelerates Innovation by Empowering India’s Top Student Racing Team
- Let’s strengthen the TDP at the field level.. Let’s keep the party alive for generations
- IPL 2025: Rising Stars Who Are Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
APPSC Announces Dates for Forest Range Officer Mains Examination
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the schedule for the Forest Range Officer Mains examination, set to take place from June 2 to June 4.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the schedule for the Forest Range Officer Mains examination, set to take place from June 2 to June 4. Candidates will sit for these offline examinations using OMR sheets, with the assessments divided into various papers.
On June 2, the qualifying tests in General English and General Telugu will be conducted. The following day, June 3, will see candidates tackle General Studies and Mental Ability (Paper 1) alongside Mathematics (Paper 2). Finally, on June 4, participants will complete General Forestry-1 (Paper 3) and General Forestry-2 (Paper 4).
Each examination day will feature two shifts, providing ample opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their knowledge and skills. This recruitment process follows the preliminary examination held on March 16, which saw a total of 15,308 candidates from across the state applying for the 37 available Forest Range Officer positions within the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department.