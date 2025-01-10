Live
APPSC announces exam dates for eight job notification
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the examination dates for eight job notifications, scheduled to take place in April.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the examination dates for eight job notifications, scheduled to take place in April. The online exams will be conducted from the 27th to the 30th of the month.
For further information and complete details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official APPSC portal at [https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in](https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in).
