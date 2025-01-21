APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Schedule Announced: Dates from May 3-9

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially announced the schedule for the highly anticipated Group-1 Mains exams. Set to take place from May 3 to May 9, the exams will be conducted in a descriptive format, with each paper lasting three hours.

Detailed Schedule of APPSC Group 1 Mains:

- May 3, 2025 – Telugu (Qualifying Paper)

- May 4, 2025 – English (Qualifying Paper)

- May 5, 2025 – Paper I: General Essay (Covering contemporary, regional, national, and international topics)

- May 6, 2025 – Paper II: History, Culture, and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh

- May 7, 2025 – Paper III: Politics, Constitution, Governance, Law, and Ethics

- May 8, 2025 – Paper IV: India and Andhra Pradesh Economy, Development

- May 9, 2025 – Paper V: Science, Technology, and Environmental Issues

The exams will run daily from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. APPSC has clarified that the papers will be presented in tabs, ensuring smooth navigation for candidates.

The Group-1 Mains will consist of five core papers, each carrying 150 marks, along with two qualifying papers in Telugu and English. The total marks for the Mains exam will be 750. Candidates who pass the Mains exam will then proceed to the interview stage, which is worth 75 marks, bringing the overall total to 825 marks. Each paper will be allotted 180 minutes for completion.

In total, 4,496 candidates have qualified for the Group-1 Mains after the preliminary exam, which was conducted on March 17, 2024. This examination aims to fill 81 positions in various state departments.

In addition to the Mains exam news, APPSC has announced a recruitment drive for 66 positions in the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) under the Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat. These contract-based positions are available for a one-year period, with the possibility of extension based on performance. The application deadline for these roles is Saturday. Interested candidates can submit their resumes via email.

Breakdown of Available Posts:

- RTGS-2: 10 positions

- Aware Hub: 3 positions

- RTGS Administration: 7 positions

- Data Integration and Analytics Hub: 8 positions

- Product Development Hub: 6 positions

- AI and Tech Innovation Hub: 10 positions

- People Perception Hub: 20 positions

- Multi-Source Visual Intelligence Hub: 20 positions