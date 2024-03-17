APPSC Group 1 Preliminary exam to take place today, all arrangements in place

Extensive arrangements have been made for the upcoming APPSC Group-1 Screening Exam (Prelims) to be held in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. A total of 1,48,881 candidates are set to appear for the exam, which will take place in 301 examination centers across the state.

In preparation for the exam, a video conference was held by the CS with District Collectors and SPs from his camp office to discuss and coordinate the arrangements. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in the examination centers, with strict security measures being implemented by District Collectors and SPs to ensure the safety of all participants.

The exam will consist of two papers, with Paper-1 scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper-2 from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday. Each examination center will have two male and two female police officers present, and an IAS officer has been appointed as in-charge for each district to oversee the examinations.

Furthermore, District level senior officials will serve as Liaison Officers at each examination center to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams. Facilities such as continuous power supply, drinking water, and first aid will be provided at all examination centers. Additionally, APPSC officials will monitor the exams through a control room at the state level.

After the exams, measures will be taken to securely transport answer sheets and other materials to strong rooms under strict security. Overall, the arrangements put in place aim to facilitate a smooth and secure conduct of the APPSC Group-1 Screening Exam (Prelims) in Andhra Pradesh.