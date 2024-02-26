APPSC Group-2 prelims exam ends peacefully

Amaravati: The Group 2 Prelims examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Sunday (February 25) ended peacefully. The examination was conducted in 1,327 centers in all 24 districts. The examination was conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm. 4,83,525 candidates have applied for this exam across the state. Of these, 4,63,517 people downloaded the hall tickets and 87.17 per cent appeared for the exam. Only 68 to 70 per cent appeared for the exams conducted by APPSC in the past. Breaking these records, it is remarkable that the highest number of people appeared in the Group 2 Prelims exam this time.

It is known that the APPSC Group 2 recruitment exam has been conducted to fill 899 posts in various departments of the state government. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang supervised the examination. He said that no mal practice has been registered anywhere. A person appeared for the exam with a fake admit card in Chittoor district and was caught. He said that they are investigating the case of making a fake hall ticket. He said that the Group-2 preliminary examination results will be released in June or July after the elections. Gautam Sawang clarified that the APPSC Group-1 exam will be held on March 17 and should not believe the postponement rumors and prepare for the exam.

AISSEE 2024 Entrance Test Key Released.. Deadline for objections is February 27

Military Schools Entrance Test Preliminary Answer Key 'Key' was released on Sunday (February 25). This year the exam was conducted across the country on January 28. Students can enter the application number, date of birth details on the official website and download the answer key. Objections to the key can be made by February 27. Meanwhile, the Central Government has conducted the All India Military Schools Entrance Test (AISSEE-2024) for the 6th and 9th class admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 in 33 military schools under the Ministry of Defence. The admission process is going on under the auspices of the National Testing Agency (NTA).