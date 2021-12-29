APPSC: Notification for recruitment of 730 posts‌; Find details

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the recruitment of 730 posts in the AP Revenue and AP Endowments departments. The Commission‌ Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu issued a statement to this effect. He said the commission had issued notifications to recruit 670 junior assistant and computer assistant posts in the revenue department and 60 executive officer posts in the revenue department. The Secretary suggested that applications should be submitted from December 30 to January 19, 2022.



APPSC 730 Posts



The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) in Vijayawada, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has notified the recruitment of posts in the AP Revenue and AP Endowments departments.

Total number of posts: 730



Post: Junior Assistant ‌ Cum Computer Assistant ‌ (Revenue Department): 670

Qualification: Must have passed any degree. Must have passed the Computer Proficiency Test conducted by the District Collector.

Age: 18 - 42 years.

Selection Procedure: The selection process will be based on a written test (Screening Test, Main Examination) Computer Proficiency Test.

Post: Executive Officer Grade – 3 (Endowments ‌ Sub Service): 60



Qualification: Must have passed any Degree.

Age: 18 - 42 years.

Selection Procedure: The selection process will be based on a written test (Screening Test, Main Examination) Computer Proficiency Test.

Important information

Application Procedure: Apply online.

The online application process starts on: 30.12.2021

Last date for online applications: 19.01.2022

Website‌: https://psc.ap.gov.in



