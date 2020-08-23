APPSC postpones departmental exams amid increasing Coronavirus cases in the state

APPSC has postponed the departmental examinations for state government employees, which has to be held from August 25 to September 1. The APPSC board has already made all arrangements for the conduct of these examinations. Despite the spread of covid, it has decided to conduct the tests in accordance with the coronavirus regulations.

However, the decision was reversed as the number of cases has increased in recent times and the rate of spread has also increased. The APPSC said the tests would be conducted as soon as the conditions were right. APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said that 1.75 lakh people had applied for the exams. It is estimated that there are 30 lakh secretariat employees.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 cases shot up to 3,45,216 on Saturday with 10,276 more people testing positive, while 97 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 3,189, health officials said. According to a statement by the health department, 13 fatalities were reported from Chittoor district, 11 from Anantapur district and 10 from Nellore. 8 people each succumbed in East Godavari, West Godavari, Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts, 6 each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, 5 in Srikakulam and 3 each in Krishna and Vizianagaram districts.

As many as 8,593 people recovered from the virus on Saturday taking cumulative recoveries to 2,52,638.