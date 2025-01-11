APPSC Recruitment Exams 2025: Exam Dates and Schedule for 8 Job Notifications Announced

Live
A significant update for job seekers has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). For the eight job announcements it previously published, the commission has set the dates for the written exams. The full timetable for the tests is now accessible on the official website. They will take place from April 27 to April 30, 2025.
Exam Dates Confirmed in the APPSC Key Announcement
The APPSC announced in a significant release that the tests for the eight job notifications will start on April 27, 2025, and end on April 30, 2025. For further information, candidates can see the schedule. The tests will be administered online.
Exam Schedule Details
The following positions will have exams between April 28-30, 2025:
Assistant Director (AP Town and Country Planning Service)
Librarian, Medic and Health Subordinate Service
Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer
Assistant Director, Elderly and Disabled Welfare Department
Assistant Chemist (Ground Water Department)
Assistant Electrical Inspector
Assistant Statistical Officer
Fisheries Development Officer
The exams will start with General Studies (Paper-1) on April 28, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM. The subject-related Paper-2 exams will take place on April 28, 29, and 30, with some exams scheduled in the morning and others in the afternoon. Some candidates will be required to write three papers in total, depending on the notification. For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official APPSC website.
Locations and Exam Centres
The following districts will host the written exams: Anantapur, Krishna, Chittoor, and Visakhapatnam. The official exam locations for the recruitment exams have been chosen to be these districts.
Postponed Mains Exam for Group 2
Furthermore, the deadline for the Group-2 Mains written test has been rescheduled from January 5, 2025 to February 23, 2025. Two sessions will be used to administer the test. An estimated one lakh applicants are anticipated to take the test. In the near future, candidates can anticipate the release of their hall passes.