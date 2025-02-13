Live
APPSC Releases Hall Tickets for Group-2 Mains Exams
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the upcoming Group-2 Mains examination. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the APPSC website starting Thursday.
The Group-2 Mains exams are scheduled to take place on the 23rd of this month, with sessions planned for both the morning and afternoon. APPSC has emphasized that only hall tickets are permitted into the examination centers. Candidates are advised to ensure they have their hall tickets ready for the examination day.
For further details and to download the hall ticket, candidates can visit the official APPSC website.
