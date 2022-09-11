APPUSMA Prakasam panel members take oath

Ongole: Members of the new committee for the Prakasam district unit of the Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools' Managements' Association (APPUSMA) took oath at a ceremony held at NTR Kalakshetram in Ongole on Saturday.

In the hall packed with the members of the association, K Madhavarao took oath as the district president, Chennareddy as the vice-president, B Hanumantha Rao as the secretary, S Venkateswarlu as the treasurer, Venkateswara Reddy as the joint secretary, Tirupati Reddy as the advisor and M Srinivasulu and Brahmananda Reddy as the executive committee members.

At the general body meeting held later, the members discussed the allocation of 25 per cent of seats to the poor for free by implementing the Right to Education Act, usage of government textbooks for Classes I to V, paying exam fees to DCEB, workshop by the association, setting up of office in the district headquarters and its maintenance, etc.

DEO B Vijay Bhaskar, Ongole MEO Kishore, association state general secretary Thulasi Prasad, vice-president AV Subbarao, treasurer MV Rao, region president Hanumantha Rao and others also participated in the programme.