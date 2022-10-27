APRGUKT Admissions: Second phase selection list released, counselling on October 31

The Phase-2 selection list for admissions in IIIT under Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Andhra Pradesh was released on Wednesday (October 26). RGUKT announced that the counseling will be conducted for the selected candidates on October 31 at Nuzividu campus. The candidates appearing for phase 2 counseling can download the call letter from the website.



The phase-1 counseling (counseling was conducted from October 12 to 16) has already been completed and the classes have also started from October 17 for the students who got seats in the respective campuses. While Nujiveedu, Idupulapaya, Ongole, Srikakulam campuses, which have a total of 4,400 seats including the EWS quota will be filled in the second phase.



As many as 44,208 students applied for admission in IIITs. Students who get seats in counseling will get admissions in Nuzividu, Idupulapaya, Ongole, Srikakulam campuses in the total six-year course along with two-year PUC and four-year B.Tech course for the academic year 2022-23.