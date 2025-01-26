AP's Etikoppaka Dolls Steal the Show at Republic Day Celebrations

The Republic Day celebrations at Kartavyapath in Delhi showcased a stunning array of cultural performances and displays from across India, but the remarkable Etikoppaka dolls from Andhra Pradesh stole the spotlight. These handcrafted dolls, made from simple wooden sticks, serve as a testament to the artistic craftsmanship and rich heritage of Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the display, the Etikoppaka dolls captivated the audience with their intricate designs and vibrant colors. Known for their smooth finishes and detailed workmanship, these dolls have become cherished toys for children over the years. Their popularity extends beyond state borders, representing Andhra Pradesh’s creativity on both national and international stages.

The grandeur of the Republic Day event caught the attention of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed admiration for the unique artistry embodied in the Etikoppaka dolls. This traditional craft, with its deep historical roots, not only adds to the cultural tapestry of India but also highlights the enduring legacy of artisans from the region.

The display of Etikoppaka dolls was a highlight of the celebration, embodying the spirit of creativity and craftsmanship that continues to thrive in Andhra Pradesh. As they took their place in the limelight on Republic Day, these dolls reaffirmed their status as jewels in the crown of the state's rich cultural heritage.