'AP’s financial status has become weak’
BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari called upon support from the party cadre to expose the YSRCP’s corrupt governance to the public.
Speaking at a meeting with the office bearers here on Wednesday, Purandeswari mentioned that the financial status of the state has turned from bad to worse in the past four years. “After YSRCP came to power, loans have touched Rs.7.44 lakh crore from Rs.3.74 lakh crore loans mobilised during the then TDP government,” criticised Purandeswari, demanding an explanation from AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy regarding the same.
Further, she demanded an explanation for mortgaging government assets, diverting funds and keeping the bills of the contractors pending. “There is a need to stand up for the people of Andhra Pradesh and fight for their issues. By doing so, the party will not only make its presence in the state but also build confidence among people,” Purandeswari mentioned.
Later, the state BJP president discussed with the party leaders and reviewed the action plan in place ahead of the elections.