AP's pioneering energy-efficient bldg nearing completion

Visakhapatnam: It pays well to optimise and economise energy consumption, instead of ranting at authorities every time power charges are raised. The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has come up with the first-of-its-kind energy-efficient building in Visakhapatnam that can slash power consumption by 50 per cent or even more, redefining architectural design and integrating innovation and sustainability. The Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) structure, built at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam and targeted to save energy by at least 50 per cent compared to conventional buildings, is nearing completion.

Constructed in an area of 14,400-sq. ft by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in collaboration with the APEPDCL and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the Rs.13 crore-project is backed by the BEE with a grant of Rs.5 crore. From windows that control sunlight and filter heat to cavity walls, false ceiling to air conditioners and ripple-AC-brick structure, several innovative features have been built into the innovative structure. The cavity walls include an eight-inch outer wall and four-inch inner wall. Between them there is a four-inch air gap. In addition, a 50-KW powered solar plant has been installed on the premises to ensure optimum utilisation of renewable energy. The project serves as a shining example of sustainable development in a big way. Chairman and Managing Director of the APEPDCL Prudhvi Tej Immadi emphasised, while talking to The Hans India, that the Super ECBC structure not just sets a new trend for energy-efficient development in the state, but also contributes significantly to the broader target of promoting sustainability and conserving the environment. An official from the APEPDCL shared with The Hans India that, considering that the architectural designs of the pioneering structure are not just innovative but also energy-efficient, there was scope for the building to bag an award in future.

The Super ECBC building plays a key role in mitigating environmental challenges and catering to rising energy demands. They aid in slashing energy consumption as well as emissions and contribute significantly to sustainability and resilience. Besides, the structure offers economic advantages through lower operating costs and enhanced property values.The APEPDCL has plans to utilise the two-floored structure to facilitate a host of training sessions for its employees spread over 11 districts under its jurisdiction.