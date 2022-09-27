APSCHE, Steinbeis varsity sign MoU to run job-oriented courses

Mangalagiri (Guntur District): Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and Berlin-based SGIT Steinbeis University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), offering employment-linked Master's programme by Steinbeis University in Germany in collaboration with AP State Universities under the initiative of 'German-AP Forum on Higher Education on Monday.

Steinbeis University is providing this unique chance by implementing the German Dual Study roping in top notch German industries like Mercedes Benz, BOSCH, SAP and others. The Berlin-based SGIT Steinbeis University is represented by its Director Prof Dr Bertram Lohmüller. The MOU shall facilitate the process for offering employment-linked Master programme by SGIT Steinbeis University, Berlin, Germany in collaboration with the selected universities of Andhra Pradesh following due procedure. Steinbeis group consisting of 1,075 institutes across the world with academic, research and industrial turnover of 170.3 million euro along with great student professor ratio consisting 637 professors and 7,150 students.

This project scope is defined to select quality students in Andhra Pradesh State to provide dual graduation study and fellowship linkage to associate industries in Germany. Currently this MOU is offering Master of Science in computer science engineering, industrial engineering, business informatics and Master of Business Engineering. For all the courses, course fee will be free where it is going to be funded by German companies along with a monthly salary to students from the day of their work/arrival in Germany. This is the first of its kind of programme where the AP students might get a chance to secure Rs 65 lakh package.

The MOU was signed by APSCHE chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy and SGIT Steinbeis University Director Dr Bertram Lohmüller, along with Raj VVN, President of Indo Euro Sync, Germany.

Vice-Chairman Prof K Rama Mohan Rao, vice-chairperson Prof T Lakshmamma, APSCHE secretary Prof Y Nazeer Ahammad and other delegates were present.