APSDMA holding mock drills in disaster-prone districts

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is actively conducting mock drills and raising awareness among residents about the types of calamities they may encounter and how to respond effectively.

Coastal areas frequently experience natural disasters such as cyclones, heavy rainfall, and floods during the monsoon season. The APSDMA plays a crucial role in safeguarding communities in disaster-affected regions.

On Monday, APSDMA managing director Ronaki Kurmanath announced that mock drills are being carried out across 17 districts in Andhra Pradesh. So far, exercises have been completed in Krishna, West Godavari, ASR, Kakinada, Visakha, NTR, and Eluru districts. Upcoming drills are scheduled for Kakinada on April 11, Konaseema on April 12, Vizianagaram on April 16, East Godavari on April 22, and Nellore on April 24. Kurmanath emphasized that these drills help officials gain practical knowledge about implementing disaster response plans and adopting safety measures. He noted that raising public awareness about natural disasters and their impacts can significantly reduce the loss of life and property.

Kurmanath added that the APSDMA issues advance warnings about impending disasters, urging people to remain vigilant and cautious. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services, and State Disaster Response Force are educating communities on precautions to take before, during, and after calamities. These rescue teams are also showcasing the tools and machinery used to save lives during disasters.

The mock drills, held in 17 disaster-prone districts during the rainy season, involve personnel from various departments, including revenue, panchayat raj, irrigation, municipal administration, animal husbandry, fisheries, Transco, women and child welfare, civil defence, and the Navy, Kurmanath said.