APSDMA predicts intense heatwaves in AP next two days

The heat wave gripping Andhra Pradesh is intensifying, with temperatures on Saturday soaring to a record 43.7°C in Ravipadu, Palnadu district. The state witnessed over 41°C in 119 locations, prompting the AP Disaster Management Authority to issue warnings and safety advice for residents.

Looking ahead, the Disaster Management Authority anticipates severe heat waves to impact Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathypuram, Eluru, and NTR on Sunday. Forecasts for Monday indicate severe heat waves in 12 mandals with adjacent heat warnings for 19 others.

In light of the escalating conditions, MD Ronamki Kurmanath urged the public to exercise caution. Residents should be alert for possible lightning and unseasonal rainfall, avoiding standing under trees during thunderstorms to mitigate risks.

On Saturday, 14 mandals experienced severe heat wave conditions, while 68 mandals were classified under heat wave warnings. The situation is expected to worsen, with severe heat forecasts for 30 mandals and heat wave alerts for an additional 67 mandals on Sunday.

The highest temperatures recorded on Saturday included 43.4°C in Darimadugu, Prakasam district, 43°C in Inkollu, Bapatla district, 42.8°C in Renigunta, Tirupati district, and 42.6°C in Chinnaigudem, East Godavari district. The records showed that temperatures exceeded 41°C in 22 places across Prakasam, 18 in Bapatla, and numerous others throughout the state