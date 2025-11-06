Live
APSPDCL focuses on smart meter rollout and EV Infra
Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) is planning to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along national highways to support EV users, said Chairman and Managing Director, Siva Sankar Lotheti.
CMD led a teleconference with SEs from nine districts here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the CMD instructed officials to identify suitable locations near substations along with national highways for installing EV charging stations. He also directed them to study the functioning of existing EV charging stations and explore other possible locations such as government premises and hospitals and a detailed report on this should be submitted within a week.
As part of a pilot project, APSPDCL will install prepaid smart meters in 100 employee houses in each of the nine districts to study their performance. Officials will examine the e-wallet recharge system, SMS alerts, and reliability before introducing the meters for consumers.
The CMD also said officials to speed up the installation of smart meters for 11 KV feeders and ensure timely completion of metering for distribution transformers.
Directors Ayub Khan, Guravaiah, Ramamohan Rao, Chief General Manager Ramana, Chandrasekhar Rao, Ismail Ahmed, Raghavendra, Seshadri Shekhar, Ramana, Pradeep Kumar, Sudhakar and Sampath Kumar were present.