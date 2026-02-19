APSPDCL industrial power forum receives 26 requests

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APSPDCL) prioritising resolving industrial electrical issues, said Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti.

It should be reminded that besides conducting programmes like Dial Your CMD, Dial Your SE etc, to ensure prompt redressal of consumer grievances, the APSPDCL, launched a dedicated Industrial Consumers Grievance Redressal Forum.

The CMD, who participated in the forum held at APSPDCL corporate office here on Wednesday, said that they have received requests from industrial users from Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. These issues included voltage fluctuations at certain locations, solar power billing, true-up adjustments, and FPPC-related matters, he added.

CMD Lotheti affirmed that APSPDCL supplies quality and uninterrupted power to industries and has initiated swift actions to address these problems for sustained industrial growth. He issued directives to the officials concerned for prompt resolutions. Industrial consumers were advised to contact their district Superintending Engineer and to inform to the CMD in Tirupati directly about unresolved issues.

Directors P Ayub Khan, K Guravaiah and K Ramamohan Rao, Chief General Managers J Ramanadevi, R Padma, K Adiseshaiah, M Umapati and M Krishna Reddy were present.