APSPDCL plans to end electrical hazards

Tirupati: Jolted by the recent incidents in which 6 farm workers were electrocuted after the snapped overhead power line fell on them in Dargahennur village of Bommanahal mandal in Anantapur district, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) pulled up its socks to check the mishaps.

SPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santosh Rao said special measures were being taken up to end electrical accidents in Anantapur district which witnessed two major mishaps in the recent months.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Rao said as a part of the series ofmeasures which are afoot, the sub-stations and lines within the circle will be thoroughly inspected and the lines with defects will be rectified on war footing.

In order to carry out these works, he said, a team of officials headed by circle in-charge & nodal officer K Guravaiah (Chief General Manager/O&M) have been appointed. Senior officials including Balakrishna Reddy (General Manager), Adiseshaiah (Superintending Engineer/Assessment, Enquiries), Ch Ramachandra Rao (General Manager/Commercial) and G Satyanarayana (General Manager/Projects) are the members.

Officers from Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool divisions will also be deputed to assist these in-charges.

While the executive engineers of Meters and Protection Division have been assigned to Anantapur town, Anantapur Rural, Gutti, Kalyanadurgam, Kadiri and Hindupur divisions to identify and correct faults in 33/11 KV sub-stations and they were directed to take up the assigned work immediately and report as early as possible for follow up action.

Nodal officer K Guravaiah has been instructed to submit reports on a daily basis for taking up remedial measures immediately, he said exuding confidence that the power system in Anantapur would become foolproof once the works are completed, giving no scope for mishaps.