APSPE JAC demands resolution against privatisation of power units in Assembly

Ongole: The Prakasam district unit Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees Joint Action Committee demanded that the government shun the move to privatise the electricity organizations and pass a resolution in Assembly to prove its sincerity.

The Prakasam district APSPE JAC chairman M Venkateswara Reddy, convener Bellamkonda Suresh inaugurated the 2nd relay hunger strike at the electricity office in Ram Nagar on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswara Reddy demanded the government to pass the resolution against the privatisation of the electricity companies. Suresh demanded the government to regularize the contract employees immediately. District JAC vice-chairman GV Raghavaiah asked the government to implement the pension scheme to the EPF to GPF 2004 employees also.

The state vice-chairman T Anjaiah said that there was no clear promise over halting the privatisation in meeting with the CMD and asked the members to continue the relay hunger strike. The SC ST association vice-chairman S Anandarao, BC association leaders K Kotaiah, Ravi Prakash, TNKVS leaders M Srirama Murthy, P Venkatrao, P Lakshminarayana, N Jayakara Rao, Bahujan Association leader V Raju, contract employees leaders Vasu, Balajirao also participated and appreciated the members from all trade unions and contract employees for participating in the relay hunger strike.