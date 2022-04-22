APSRTC announces free travel for SSC candidates

Guntur: APSRTC announced free bus travel facility to the candidates appearing for the SSC examinations beginning from April 27. According to sources, 6,22,746 candidates will appear for the SSC examinations to be held at 3,780 centres across the state.

For the convenience of the students, APSRTC will provide free travel facility from the candidates' residence up to the examination centres. Following the directions of the government, APSRTC issued orders in this regard on Thursday.

The RTC said the candidates appearing for examinations will be allowed to travel on the bus at free of cost in Palle Velugu and ordinary city buses. The free travel facility will be provided on public holidays also. Hall tickets of the candidates will be treated as bus passes.

The free travel facility will be available from April 27 to May 9. The officials are making arrangements to operate sufficient number of buses for the convenience of the candidates.