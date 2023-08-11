APSRTC bus catches fire in the outskirts of Chennai, no casualties

An APSRTC bus caught fire and gutted in fire near Red Hills of Chennai, however, there were no casualties reported and the passengers heaved in a sigh of relief.

According to the details, a bus carrying 47 passengers travelling from Madhavaram to Atmakuru during which a smoke started emanating from the engine. The driver quickly stopped the bus and alerted the passengers, allowing them to escape before the fire spread to the bus.

The firefighters arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Amid the driver's alertness, all 47 passengers escaped unharmed.

In another incident, a fatal road accident occurred in Buchireddypalem Mandal of Nellore District where a private travel bus traveling from Nellore to Buchireddypalem collided with a lorry traveling in the opposite direction. Unfortunately, both drivers lost their lives in the accident. As a result, vehicular traffic was disrupted for about a kilometer. The police arrived at the scene and cleared the traffic.