APSRTC buses converted into Rythu Bazars

Amaravati: By converting the APSRTC buses into Rythu Bazars, the AP government introduced new 451 mobile Rythu Bazars across the State, in addition to the existing 100. These mobile Rythu Bazars will bridge the gap between farmers and the market. The government directly involved in purchasing the essential commodities from the farmers and selling them at the nearest markets.

Since the lockdown is being implemented strictly, this initiative helps both farmers as well as consumers, informed the officials with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It increases the availability of essentials to citizens in every corner of the state, the officials said. This helps authorities ensure that the farmers garner fair prices for their products and no cases of distress selling are reported, the Agriculture and Marketing officials claimed.

The decentralized system also helps authorities implement physical distancing norms by avoiding crowds at limited locations. These Mobile Rythu Bazars have been selling a wide range of essentials straight from the farm.

The department of Agriculture Marketing scaled up its door delivery services. Around 25 per cent of the products are being sold through the door delivery system. The process of onboarding logistical partners is underway and an app will be launched soon.