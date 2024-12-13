CM Revanth meets Union Education Min, seeks Kendriya Vidyalayas for TG

New Delhi/ Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to allocate Kendriya Vidyalayas for Telangana.

The Chief Minister met with the Union Minister on Thursday evening. The CM thanked the Union Minister for recently allocating seven Navodaya Vidyalayas to the state, but added that not a single Kendriya Vidyalaya has been allocated to the state. He requested the Union Minister to allocate them to districts where there are no Navodaya Pathashalas along with Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The CM brought to the attention of the Union Minister that the approval of the Central and State governments is mandatory for the declaration of deemed universities, but recently deemed universities are being recognised only with the permission of the Central Government. The Union Minister was requested to ensure that the State government issues NOC for the recognition of deemed universities.