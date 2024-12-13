Revanth requests Kishan Reddy for Rs 1.63 lakh cr financial help from Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested the Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy to make efforts to ensure that the Central Government supports various development programmes envisaged by the state government. The CM appealed to Kishan Reddy to help get approvals for Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 as well as sewerage and underground drainage plans prepared for Hyderabad and Warangal in a meeting in Delhi on Thursday evening.

The CM informed the Union Minister about the assistance required from the Centre for projects worth a total of Rs 1,63,559.31 crore. The state government started land acquisition for the northern part of RRR. Even though the tripartite agreement has been completed, NHAI has not given permission till now, the CM said, reminding the Union Minister that permission has not been given for the southern part of RRR yet. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union Minister to help get all the pending clearances from various Central government departments for the completion of the roads for RRR. The CM told the Union Minister that the total estimated cost of the project is Rs 34,367.62 crore. It has been decided to construct radial roads to connect ORR-RRR. The CM explained to the Union Minister that Rs 45,000 crore will be spent on the radial roads connecting the ORR along with 10 Greenfield roads.

The CM briefed Kishan Reddy that the construction of the Metro Rail- phase-2 will cost Rs 24,269 core. The new line will be constructed from Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Rayadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis, MGBS to Chandrayangutta, Miyapur-Patan Cheru, LB Nagar-Hayat Nagar, covering a total of 76.4 km. The CM requested to cooperate with the Central and State Governments to jointly take up Metro Phase-2 with a 50:50 share.

The Chief Minister reminded the Union Minister that he had already requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 222.27 acres of land under the Defence wing to the state government for the Gandhi Sarovar project which is being taken up under Musi Rejuvenation Project. The cost of the project which includes transfer of those lands, the construction of Gandhi Sarovar, Musi Sewerage projects, construction of 11 heritage bridges and other works is estimated at Rs 14,100 crore. The CM urged Kishan Reddy to cooperate in sanctioning funds and obtaining permissions.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told the Union Minister that plans have been made to divert Godavari water to Musi as part of Musi project and 15 TMC from Godavari to the city for Hyderabad's drinking water needs at a cost of Rs 7,440 crore.