APSRTC gets record earnings

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) recorded the highest earnings of Rs 23 crore on January 18 surpassing all the previous records in this financial year.

Usually, the RTC gets the highest earnings during the festival season when it collects 50 per cent extra charges for the special services. However, this festival season the RTC collected normal charges from passengers instead of 50% extra fare for the special services.

In a statement here on Thursday, the APSRTC officials said it is an indication that the concept of normal fares for special services is well received by the passengers. The statement said the public preferred RTC buses over private vehicles and personal vehicles this Sankranti festival season. On the cargo front also, the Corporation got one day highest earnings of Rs 55 lakh during Sankranti compared to the average revenue of Rs 45 lakh per day.

Record earnings were possible because of effective utilisation of resources to the maximum extent with advance planning and close monitoring. All the staff of the Corporation, particularly the drivers and conductors deserve appreciation for the commitment shown by them during the Sankranti special operations.