APSRTC Guntur to operate bus services for Eamcet exams : STP Raghava Kumar

Guntur: APSRTC Guntur regional manager STP Raghava Kumar said that APSRTC is making arrangements to operate bus services to 15 Eamcet examination centres in Guntur city and surrounding areas for the convenience of students.

He said the buses would be operated from September 17 to 25. In a statement, he said buses would be operated to examination centres located at Ponnur, Chilakaluripet, Tenali, Parachuru, Narasaraopet and towards Vijayawada city.

He said they will set up help desks in Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet, NTR Bus Station in Guntur city and added that the buses will be operated to go to the examination centres and return from the examination centres.

He said the students may take online reservation also. He urged the students to avail bus services to be provided by the APSRTC for the convenience of students.