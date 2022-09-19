APSRTC operates 1,081 special bus services for Dasara

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,081 special bus services to Hyderabad, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Chennai, and other cities from Vijayawada to clear festival rush before and after Dasara.

In a press release on Monday, NTR District Public Transport Officer (PTD) M Yesu Danam said that in connection with Dasara celebrations at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, a number of special services would be plied from the PNBS, Vijayawada to various places to handle the huge rush of the passengers.

He informed that all the special bus services would be operating from September 29 to October 10. The special buses will run from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Tirupati, Rayalaseema district, Amalapuram, Bhadrachalam and other destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

A ten-day Dasara celebration is scheduled from September 26 to October 5 atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. During Dasara celebrations, devotees from various places and other States also will visit Vijayawada to Goddess darshan. He also clarified that they would not collect any additional fares from commuters, who wish to travel in the special bus services.

Out of the 1,081 services, 341 bus services will be operated to Hyderabad, 283 buses to Rajamahendravaram, 142 buses to Visakhapatnam, 71 services to Chennai and 233 bus services will be operated to other places. Yesu Danam asked the public to utilise the special bus services. It should be noted here that last year the APSRTC had charged 1.5 times more than the normal ticket prices.

It had come under criticism for charging extra.

Reservation facility will also be available for the special buses. Details of these buses will be available on APSRTC website.