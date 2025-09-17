APSRTC Regional Manager meets Valley Green Garment head PJR

Anantapur: Anantapur District APSRTC Regional Manager Srilakshmi on Tuesday handed over a petition to provide free bus travel to women working in Valley Green Garment located in Gajarampally village, Pamidi mandal, Guntakal constituency.

TDP senior leaders Valley Green Garment head Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy said that PJR has been providing free bus travel for marriages for the past ten years through the PJR Social Services Trust and has provided free buses to women working in Valley Green Garment for the past two years.

They wanted to cooperate in making the free schemes introduced by the government reach the people and provide free bus travel to women working in Valley Green Garment, which was established for the development of women, in addition to the free bus travel introduced for lakhs of women.

RM said that soon free bus travel will be provided to women working in Valley Green Garment. The Regional Manager congratulated the Valley Green Garment organisation for supporting women for the development of women.