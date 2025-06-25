APSRTC spl services for Puri Rath Yatra

Vizianagaram: In view of the upcoming annual Jagannath Rath Yatra at the famous pilgrimage destination of Puri in Odisha, the Vizianagaram APSRTC Complex has announced special super luxury bus services for the convenience of devotees.

According to depot manager Srinivasa Rao, the special buses will depart on June 26 at 4:00 pm from Vizianagaram and cover important spiritual landmarks including Bhubaneswar, Konark and Puri Jagannath temple. The return journey is scheduled to conclude at 6:00 am on June 28. The ticket fare is fixed at Rs 2,500, and passengers can reserve their seats online through the official website: www.apsrtconline.in.

For more details and assistance, passengers can contact the following numbers: 9959225620, 9494331213 and 9440359596.