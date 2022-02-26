APSRTC to operate 722 buses for Sivaratri festival in Chittoor

Chittoor: The APSRTC will operate 722 special buses to Saivite temples across the district for three days from February 28 to March 2 on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri festival.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager M Bhaskar Reddy said the special buses would be operated to Srikalahasti, Sadasivakona, Kailasakona, Avanti, Talakona, Mogili, Sadasiva Kona, Mallappakonda, and Kapilatheertham. He said the RTC will run 187 buses on February 28 from various depots in the region.

On Sivaratri festival, which falls on March 1, the RTC will operate 338 buses from Srikalahasti depot alone. On March 3, over 197 buses would be operated to meet the rush of devotees from various pilgrim centres, he added.

He made it clear that no extra charge would be collected from the devotees and instructions were given to all the depot managers to follow the Covid-19 protocol insisting the devotees to wear facemask and keep sanitisers along with them.