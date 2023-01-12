APSRTC to operate special services to pilgrim centres

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the RTC is contemplating to introduce special package and special services to pilgrim centres, famous temples and other tourist places.

The RTC is already operating services to various tourist and famous pilgrimage centres during the festival season and decided to expand its services and introduce special packages, he said.

In a press release on Wednesday, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the RTC has been operating special services to various places during the festivals like Dasara, Karthika masam, Sivarathri and other festivals. He said the RTC was holding discussions with the tourism department to provide accommodation and stay facilities for the RTC bus passengers, who travel with the special package.

He said based on the demand from the bus passengers the RTC will operate special services from various places of the State. He said the RTC has started Seegradarshan ticket to the passengers who travel between Tirupati and Tirumala. He said Sparsa Darshan ticket will be introduced for the passengers who visit Srisailam temple.

He said bus passengers from various parts of the State and country visit the historical and famous temples and pilgrimage centres like Tirumala Sri Venkateswara swamy temple, Tiruchanuru Padmavati Ammavaru temple, Kanipakam Vinayaka temple, Siva temples in Kalahasti, Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and Annvaram Satyanarayana temple. He said though many buses were being operated, there are no special packages to these tourist places.

He said the APSRTC will appoint tourist guides to help the passengers to explain the history and other information about the temples. He said the buses are more convenient compared to the trains for visiting the temples and other tourist places. He said the bus passengers can visit more places in less time compared to the train passengers. He reminded that the RTC operated special bus services to Sabarimala in Kerala.