APSRTC to procure 1,500 diesel buses

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is procuring 1,500 diesel buses of various types (AC, non-AC sleeper and AC, non-AC seater) through open tender process for the year 2023-24 and taking up the process in two phases. In the first phase, chasis will be procured of BS VI type. In the second phase , fabrication of bus bodies to suit AC, non-AC sleeper and seater buses would be taken up.

The Chief Mechanical Engineer (APSRTC) in a press release on Thursday said the first phase is almost completed and the second phase is now going on. The second phase will be completed through e tendering process followed by reverse bidding. Fabricators, who are having accreditation, are eligible to participate in the tender. Tender documents have been submitted to the honourable judge judicial preview as per the AP Infrastructure (Transparency through judicial preview Act).

As part of the judicial preview and to ensure transparency, tender documents are placed in public domain of judicial preview website https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in /projects-received and APSRTC website www.apsrtc.ap.gov.in on August 10, 2023 to invite objections and suggestions from the general public and intending bidders. The objections/suggestions, if any, have to be submitted to the honourable judge, judicial preview before 5 pm on August 21, 2023 through judicial preview official emails [email protected] or apjudicialpre[email protected] only, said the chief mechanical engineer, APSRTC.